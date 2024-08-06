Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors construct a jackstaff in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 01:44
    Photo ID: 8583108
    VIRIN: 240808-N-BE723-1044
    Resolution: 4882x3255
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    CVN 76
    Construction
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    flag
    jackstaff

