USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Joel Kurzhals, front, from St. David, Arizona, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Alexis Bradford, center, from Sibley, Louisiana, and Airman Madeline Bonia, from Alexandria, Virginia, chip paint off a wall in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

