USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts members of the USS Midway museum

Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Napoli, aircraft handling officer, speaks with members of the USS Midway museum in flight deck control onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

