USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts members of the USS Midway museum

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shakuryor Peoples, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, left, and Chief Boatswain’s Mate Tanarriel Darrough, from Hot Springs, Arkansas, right, speak with members of the USS Midway museum in the fo’c’sle aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US