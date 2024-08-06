Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley-106th Anniversary Special Meal [Image 2 of 3]

    NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley-106th Anniversary Special Meal

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (August 8, 2024) The talented Culinary Specialists at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley prepared a celebratory cake that was enjoyed by both servicemembers and civilians during a special meal. The special meal was enjoyed as part of the installation’s 106th Anniversary. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 21:42
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Special Meal
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley

