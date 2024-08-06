NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley-106th Anniversary Special Meal

Yorktown, Va. (August 8, 2024) The talented Culinary Specialists at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley prepared a celebratory cake that was enjoyed by both servicemembers and civilians during a special meal. The special meal was enjoyed as part of the installation’s 106th Anniversary. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

