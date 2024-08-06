Engineering Training Team Conducts Drills

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 4, 2024) Chief Electrician’s Mate Eddie Smith, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), stands watch in Central Controlling Station during Engineering Training Team drills, Aug. 7, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

