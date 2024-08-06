Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Sandeep Mulgund visits Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    Dr. Sandeep Mulgund visits Northern Strike 24-2

    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Dr. Sandeep Mulgund, senior advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (AF/A3), visits Airmen to discuss agile combat employment operations during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2, at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2024.

    NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 13:56
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-ZH169-1125
    Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Dr. Sandeep Mulgund visits Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Northern Strike
    minationalguard
    NS242

