Dr. Sandeep Mulgund visits Northern Strike 24-2

Dr. Sandeep Mulgund, senior advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (AF/A3), visits Airmen to discuss agile combat employment operations during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2, at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2024.



NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

