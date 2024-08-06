Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Back to School Block Party [Image 12 of 15]

    Yokosuka Back to School Block Party

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 10, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFA Yokosuka MWR) and Yokosuka Navy Exchange (NEX) hosted the Yokosuka Back-to-School Block Party at the installation's Red Brick Area August 10, 2024. The outdoor festival included live music performances, carnival games, food booths and a vendor's market for home-based businesses. The event was capped off by the NEX Lip Sync Battle. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
