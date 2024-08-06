Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Shepard Fosdyke Jackson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240802-N-GC617-3050 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by SA Shepard Fosdyke Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

