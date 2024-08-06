240809-N-CH260-1242 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Abraham Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group sail in formation on Aug. 9. The United States Navy and the Italian Navy held the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Indo-Pacific. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 05:21 Photo ID: 8582612 VIRIN: 240809-N-CH260-1242 Resolution: 5247x3498 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.