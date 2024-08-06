Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts bilateral event [Image 1 of 5]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts bilateral event

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240809-N-PV534-1009 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) The Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class FREMM frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group conducted the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) between The United States Navy and the Italian Navy in the Indo-Pacific. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

