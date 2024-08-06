Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean

240809-N-CH260-1042 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, prepares to land on the flight deck as the ITS Cavour (CVH 550) sails beside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Aug. 9. The United States Navy and the Italian Navy held the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Indo-Pacific. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

