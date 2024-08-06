240810-N-CV021-1107 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fires an MK 45 Mod 4 5-inch (MK 45) during a live fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 01:15 Photo ID: 8582462 VIRIN: 240810-N-CV021-1107 Resolution: 5742x3828 Size: 2.09 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.