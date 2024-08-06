240810-N-CV021-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ezekial Carey, from Farmington, New Mexico, readies the fo’c’sle for a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 01:15
|Photo ID:
|8582461
|VIRIN:
|240810-N-CV021-1033
|Resolution:
|5493x3662
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|FARMINGTON, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.