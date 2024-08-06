240810-N-CV021-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ezekial Carey, from Farmington, New Mexico, readies the fo’c’sle for a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 01:15 Photo ID: 8582460 VIRIN: 240810-N-CV021-1024 Resolution: 5841x3894 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: FARMINGTON, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.