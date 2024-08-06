240810-N-CV021-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joel Woodward, from Grand Junction, Colorado, readies a close in weapons system for a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 01:15 Photo ID: 8582459 VIRIN: 240810-N-CV021-1039 Resolution: 6033x4022 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.