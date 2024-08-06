Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Chino, Colombia in collaboration with the U.S National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) and the Colombian Armed Forces

CHINO, Colombia (Aug. 9, 2024) ¬– U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Andrew Caudill uses a stethoscope while providing patient care at a medical site in Chino, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

