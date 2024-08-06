Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day: Becoming a Navy corpsman behavioral health technician

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Lizeth Istre poses for photo in front of Naval Health Clinic Hawaii Naval Branch Health Clinic Makalapa July 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    This work, Women’s Equality Day: Becoming a Navy corpsman behavioral health technician, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    Hospital Corpsman
    Lizeth Istre

