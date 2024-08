U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives in Boston Harbor Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Cadets aboard the USCGC Eagle will be providing free tours to the public as part of their summer training program. The USCGC Eagle conducts a four-month voyage across the Atlantic Ocean providing hands-on seamanship training for U.S. Coast Guard cadets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie)

