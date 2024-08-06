NAS Oceana conducts Change of Command ceremony

Capt. Josh Appezzato relieved Capt. Steve Djunaedi as commanding officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during a change of command ceremony August 9, 2024. Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker during the ceremony, held in a ceremonial hangar filled with senior Navy leadership, city officials, and family and friends. Capt. Steve Djunaedi retired after 28 years of service. Capt. Josh Appezzato is the installation's 49th commanding officer.

