    NAS Oceana to conduct Change of Command [Image 2 of 8]

    NAS Oceana to conduct Change of Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Capt. Josh Appezzato relieved Capt. Steve Djunaedi as commanding officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during a change of command ceremony August 9, 2024. Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker during the ceremony, held in a ceremonial hangar filled with senior Navy leadership, city officials, and family and friends. Capt. Steve Djunaedi retired after 28 years of service. Capt. Josh Appezzato is the installation's 49th commanding officer.

