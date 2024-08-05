Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Del Toro Presided Over NWC Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    Secretary Del Toro Presided Over NWC Change of Command

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 09, 2024) – Rear Admiral Darryl L. Walker relieves Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin as President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, August 9, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. Rear Adm. Walker becomes the 59th President of NWC, following in the footsteps of NWC founder and first president Rear Adm. Steven B. Luce. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    TAGS

    Naval War College
    Navy
    Newport
    SECNAV
    Change of Command
    Del Toro

