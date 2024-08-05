Ceremony at State Capitol Commemorates WWII Battle

RALEIGH, NC, The North Carolina National Guard and State leaders commemorate the Battle of Mortain in Normandy, France . August 7th marks the 80 years since soldiers of North Carolina's 30th Infantry Division held back the German counter offensive after the D-Day Invasion. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens)

