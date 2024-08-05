Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony at State Capitol Commemorates WWII Battle [Image 6 of 10]

    Ceremony at State Capitol Commemorates WWII Battle

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens  

    North Carolina National Guard

    RALEIGH, NC, The North Carolina National Guard and State leaders commemorate the Battle of Mortain in Normandy, France . August 7th marks the 80 years since soldiers of North Carolina's 30th Infantry Division held back the German counter offensive after the D-Day Invasion. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens)

    France
    North Carolina National Guard
    WWII
    Mortain

