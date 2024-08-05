RALEIGH, NC, The North Carolina National Guard and State leaders commemorate the Battle of Mortain in Normandy, France . August 7th marks the 80 years since soldiers of North Carolina's 30th Infantry Division held back the German counter offensive after the D-Day Invasion. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8581376
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-AS768-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony at State Capitol Commemorates WWII Battle [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.