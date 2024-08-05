Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval War College welcomes 59th President [Image 9 of 10]

    Naval War College welcomes 59th President

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Kristopher Burris 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Adm. Darryl L. Walker delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony where Rear Adm. Walker relieved Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin as the President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island August 9. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. Rear Adm. Walker becomes the 59th President of NWC, following in the footsteps of NWC founder and first president Rear Adm. Steven B. Luce. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kristopher Burris)

