Naval War College welcomes 59th President

NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Admiral Darryl L. Walker relieves Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin as President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, August 9, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. Rear Adm. Walker becomes the 59th President of NWC, following in the footsteps of NWC founder and first president Rear Adm. Steven B. Luce. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kristopher Burris)

