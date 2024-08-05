NEWPORT, R.I. – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gives remarks during a change of command ceremony where Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin was relieved by Rear Adm. Darryl L. Walker as the President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island August 9. Secretary of the Navy Del Toro presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. Rear Adm. Walker becomes the 59th President of NWC, following in the footsteps of NWC founder and first president Rear Adm. Steven B. Luce. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kristopher Burris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 12:03 Photo ID: 8581206 VIRIN: 240809-N-YG388-1251 Resolution: 7300x5214 Size: 12.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval War College welcomes 59th President [Image 10 of 10], by Kristopher Burris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.