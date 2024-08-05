TOW missile training at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry of the Wisconsin National Guard launch a Tube-launched Optically-tracked Wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile July 25, 2024, during training at a range at Fort McCoy, Wis. It’s not the first time TOW missile training has been conducted on the installation by troops. In July 2022, Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry Regiment also conducted similar training at Fort McCoy. The TOW missile is a wire guided missile that is launched from a tube. The missile has a conventional layout with the warhead at the front, cruciform wings in the middle, four control vanes and single-stage solid propellant rocket motor at the rear. (U.S. Army Photo by Amanda Clark/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

