Newport News, VA (August 8, 2024)- This infographic was made to promote hurricane readiness. The graphic was posted on the Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Facebook account. (U.S. Navy graphic by MC2 Brittney Camacho-Pietri)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8580824
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-AB310-1001
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Readiness Infographic, by PO2 Brittney Camacho-Pietri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.