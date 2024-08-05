U.S. Army Reserve soldiers with the 426th Civil Affairs Command prepare to board a C-130, during Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 (ADEX24) on August 7, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 04:24 Photo ID: 8580647 VIRIN: 240807-A-RG683-1150 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.56 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Trevon Hendley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.