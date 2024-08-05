Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers with the 426th Civil Affairs Command conduct parachute rehearsals, during Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 (ADEX24) on August 7, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

