    Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

    MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    The 346 Theater Aerial Delivery Company, conduct a ruck march after a successful airborne jump on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 8, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 02:11
    Photo ID: 8580500
    VIRIN: 240808-A-NN666-1037
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
