Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

The 346 Theater Aerial Delivery Company, conduct a ruck march after a successful airborne jump on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 8, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 02:11
|Photo ID:
|8580498
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-NN666-1065
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
