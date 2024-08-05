Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

    MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Vincent Gonzales, from the 346 Theater Aerial Delivery Company, carries his parachute to the rally point after a successful airborne jump on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 8, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 02:11
    Location: MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
