Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Vincent Gonzales, from the 346 Theater Aerial Delivery Company, carries his parachute to the rally point after a successful airborne jump on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 8, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 Location: MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US