Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Allexa Sandoval, from the 346 Theater Aerial Delivery Company, carries her parachute to the rally point after a successful jump on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 8, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
|08.08.2024
|08.09.2024 02:11
|8580496
|240808-A-NN666-1017
|3619x5429
|2.87 MB
|MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|0
