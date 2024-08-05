U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, from the 346 theater Aerial Delivery Company, gathers his parachute after a successful airborne operation at Salinad Airfield on August 6, 2024. Army Reserve The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 02:33
|Photo ID:
|8580490
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-NN666-1078
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.