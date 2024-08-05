Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, from the 346 theater Aerial Delivery Company, gathers his parachute after a successful airborne operation at Salinad Airfield on August 6, 2024. Army Reserve The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

