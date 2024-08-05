Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers, with the 1113th Transportation Company, tie down a cargo load onto a flatbed truck on Linus Drop Zone at Fort Hunter Liggett on a flatbed truck on August 7th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)

