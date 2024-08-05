Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company uses a C-130 to drop cargo loads on Linus Drop Linus Drop Zone at Fort Hunter Liggett on at Fort Hunter Ligget on August 7th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)
