The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company uses a C-130 to drop cargo loads on Linus Drop Linus Drop Zone at Fort Hunter Liggett on at Fort Hunter Ligget on August 7th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 01:25 Photo ID: 8580434 VIRIN: 240807-A-VL684-1447 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.61 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.