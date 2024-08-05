Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 7 of 14]

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve soldiers, with the 1113th Transportation Company, recover cargo on Linus Drop Zone at Fort Hunter Liggett on August 7th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 01:25
    Photo ID: 8580433
    VIRIN: 240807-A-VL684-1408
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Aerial
    Delivery
    ComCam
    Airborne
    Riggers
    346th TADC

