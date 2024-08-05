U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jennifer Cortez, with the 1113th transportation San Jose Company, collect cargo on August 6th, 2024.The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 01:18
|Photo ID:
|8580409
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-VL684-1283
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.