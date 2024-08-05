U.S. Army Reserve soldiers, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, collect cargo on August 6th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 01:18 Photo ID: 8580404 VIRIN: 240806-A-VL684-1171 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.39 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.