    Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 4]

    Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240807-N-QR506-2038 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 7, 2024) Fireman Michael Roberts, left, from Cincinnati, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), performs electrical maintenance during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8580364
    VIRIN: 240807-N-QR506-2038
    Resolution: 5099x3712
    Size: 416.48 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PHIBRON
    maintenance
    LHA 6
    AMA
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

