    Microjets provide critical homeland defense training to Northern Strike 24 [Image 4 of 5]

    Microjets provide critical homeland defense training to Northern Strike 24

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr West McCall pilots a KestrelX JSX-2 microjet during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2024. The microjets replicate threats akin to our adversaries capabilities.

    NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    TAGS

    homeland defense
    Northern Strike 24
    NS242
    Microjets
    cruise missile defense

