Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 3 of 4]

    Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Park, Tech. Sgt Jeremiah Burke, fuels management specialists with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, and Tech. Sgt Kyle Metzger, a fuels management specialist with the Michigan Air National Guard, inspect a fuel truck during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8580143
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-WA102-1014
    Resolution: 7755x5448
    Size: 17.89 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2
    Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2
    Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2
    Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download