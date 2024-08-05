Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Taylor Murley, Staff Sgt Nick Holiday and Staff Sgt David Lewandowski, munitions systems specialists with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, prepare for an integrated combat turn on two F-16 Falcons during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

