    RD24 | Marines Conduct Counter-Assault Range During Resolute Dragon [Image 9 of 10]

    RD24 | Marines Conduct Counter-Assault Range During Resolute Dragon

    HIJYUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines engage simulated adversaries at a counter-assault range during Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 7, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8580124
    VIRIN: 240807-M-KJ552-1128
    Resolution: 7587x5060
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: HIJYUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RD24 | Marines Conduct Counter-Assault Range During Resolute Dragon [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    JGSDF
    3d Marine Division
    4th Marines Regiment
    ResoluteDragon

