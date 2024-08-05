RD24 | Marines Conduct Counter-Assault Range During Resolute Dragon

U.S. Marines engage simulated adversaries at a counter-assault range during Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 7, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

