U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Craig Oliver, left, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Jacob Ebberts, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants technician hot pit refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 7, 2024. Hot pit refueling involves quickly supplying aircraft with fuel while engines are running to expedite the turn around time needed to launch the aircraft back out. During BE 24-3, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:34 Photo ID: 8580009 VIRIN: 240807-F-BQ566-1001 Resolution: 5295x3309 Size: 5.65 MB Location: VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS conduct hot pit refueling during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.